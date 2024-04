In Short:

During the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, DE-CIX Frankfurt, Europe’s largest Internet Exchange, saw a record data flow of over 17 terabits per second. This translates to streaming 5.7 million HD videos simultaneously or processing 3.9 billion A4 pages of text. Data traffic has surged by 20% since the start of 2023, showing a growing trend of online streaming for live sports events. DE-CIX operates critical IT infrastructure across multiple locations worldwide.