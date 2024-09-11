Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Addresses Key Industry Issues

India aims for 10% of global patents in 6G technology after successfully launching the fastest 5G network, according to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia. He announced plans for the Bharat 6G Alliance and highlighted India’s rise in the global economy. The government is investing in digital connectivity, local tech development, and the Make in India initiative to support this growth.

The Indian government is setting ambitious targets in the realm of mobile communication, particularly with regards to sixth generation (6G) mobile services. Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia emphasized this goal during his keynote address at the 51st edition of the AIMA National Management Convention on Wednesday.

Advancing Towards 6G

Minister Scindia affirmed, “India boasts the fastest growing 5G network globally, having established 450,000 4G towers within a mere 22 months. Alongside our proprietary 4G technology for BSNL, we are now paving the way for 6G through the formation of the Bharat 6G Alliance. Our objective is to secure 10% of all international patents in 6G technology for India.” The minister underscored India’s role as a beacon of stability amidst global economic challenges, stating, “India today is rising on the world stage, no longer a struggling economy, but one that is ascending, akin to a phoenix, among nations.”

Technological Independence

According to Scindia, India’s position as the second-largest producer of mobile phones globally is a testament to this advancement. The country’s communication sector has undergone significant transformation over the past decade. He highlighted, “For the first time in our history, India has developed its own 4G stack technology, which is scheduled for rollout by mid-next year.” He emphasized the necessity not only to implement technology but also to innovate and develop it domestically.

Goals for Connectivity and Industrial Growth

Minister Scindia outlined three critical targets for the future:

Digital Connectivity: “Every corner of our country must be connected digitally. Each individual should have access to opportunities through the digital revolution,” he stated. India has already established approximately 450,000 4G towers, with efforts continuing to connect nearly 6,000 villages in the northeastern region via the USOF Fund, recently renamed Bharat Nidhi. He mentioned an investment of around Rs 6,000 crore, with 50% of the goal achieved. Make in India Initiative: The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, launched three years ago, has played a pivotal role in propelling India forward. Scindia reported an investment of approximately Rs 4,500 crore, yielding Rs 50,000 crore in production and the creation of 17,800 new jobs. Future-Ready Technology: “While adopting new technology is important, harnessing our capacity to produce innovative technology is equally crucial,” Scindia noted.

Regulatory Developments

Finally, Scindia discussed upcoming changes to the Post Office Act and the new Telecom Act, promising a transformative impact on the sector. “I assure you that a transparent, forward-looking regulatory framework will be established by both departments by December this year, facilitating a new paradigm shift in our industry,” he affirmed.