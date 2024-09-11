TCIL Aims to Commercialize Indigenous Spam Blocking Solution

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) is launching an SMS transparency solution designed to help telecom carriers adhere to regulations. Developed with a tech partner, it offers better SMS tracking to save costs and enhance data privacy. The solution uses blockchain and AI to block spam and protect communication. Trai is also clamping down on unsolicited messages, extending compliance deadlines to September 2024.

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) is set to market a co-developed SMS transparency solution, which the state-run company asserts will assist telecom carriers in adhering to regulatory requirements within the sector.

Details of the SMS Solution

“We have developed it (SMS solution) in collaboration with an indigenous technology partner,” stated Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of TCIL, during an interview with ETTelecom. He further mentioned that discussions are ongoing with major telecom operators, including public sector giants Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).

This commercially-tested solution can be deployed immediately and offers telecom carriers complete control over SMS tracking capabilities. According to TCIL, this traceability and transparency platform will substantially reduce marketing and communication costs for businesses, while enhancing transparency and data privacy.

Challenges in the Telecom Sector

In the first half of 2024, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reported receiving approximately 7.9 lakh complaints regarding unregistered telemarketers. Over recent years, TRAI has made significant efforts to curtail unverified intermediaries and mitigate unsolicited commercial communication (UCC).

In a recent initiative to combat spam messages and calls, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea collectively blocked nearly 3 lakh mobile connections and blacklisted over 50 third-party entities. This action followed stringent directives from the sector watchdog, which mandated telecom service providers to take immediate measures against promotional voice calls from unverified telemarketers.

Regulatory Framework and Compliance

Earlier this year, the Cellular Operators Association of India indicated that the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR), introduced by TRAI in 2018, has achieved moderate success. The TCCCPR utilizes blockchain’s distributed ledger technology (DLT), involving telecom operators, aggregators, and principal entities to ensure compliance among untrusted entities.

Additionally, TRAI has requested that principal entities, such as financial institutions, whitelist their URLs and headers to counter the rampant misuse of templates posing as legitimate communication.

Technological Innovations

Kumar noted that the domestically designed and developed solution employs both blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to distribute only verified message content, effectively blocking fraudulent URLs and preventing unsolicited commercial communication.

Last year, TCIL executed a proof-of-concept on the MTNL network, demonstrating its capability to prevent spam in voice and data services within a live telecom environment. To comply with whitelisting guidelines, TRAI has extended the deadline to September 30, 2024, aiming to eliminate intrusive calls and messages, including phishing attempts.