MG Motor Aims to Convince EV Skeptics with New Flexible EV Purchase Plan

JSW-MG Motor India is attracting cautious EV buyers with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) plan for its new Windsor EV, allowing customers to pay only for the car’s body upfront and rent the battery per kilometer. This model could lower monthly costs compared to traditional cars. Despite some skepticism about its acceptance, MG aims to boost EV ownership and plans extensive employee training on the new model.

JSW-MG Motor India Aims to Convert EV Skeptics with Innovative Financing Plan

In an exciting move for the electric vehicle (EV) landscape, JSW-MG Motor India is stepping up to address the lingering doubts of potential buyers. Their new financing plan is designed to alleviate common concerns surrounding battery life, resale value, and pricing—critical factors that have been holding back many from transitioning from traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Introducing a Game-Changing Model

On Wednesday, MG Motor launched its first Windsor EV under the JSW-MG joint venture, officially established in March. A standout feature of this EV is its innovative battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model.

This remarkable model allows buyers to purchase only the car’s ‘shell’ upfront, while they can pay for the battery—essentially the heart of any EV—based on usage, at a rate of ₹3.5 per kilometer through one of the battery rental schemes MG has unveiled.

A Unique Offering in the Market

While India has seen similar offerings before—back in 2010, Mahindra’s Reva was an early pioneer in battery leasing—the Windsor is the sole passenger vehicle currently equipped with this unique solution. And MG Motor isn’t stopping there; they are actively exploring how the BaaS model might benefit their other electric vehicle ranges as well.

Making EV Ownership Affordable

The BaaS model from MG Motor could significantly reduce the cost of owning an EV. As noted by Parth Jindal, director of JSW MG Motor India, the average monthly spending on a ₹9 lakh ICE car—factoring in fuel and maintenance—can hover around ₹38,000.

In contrast, the new ₹9.99 lakh Windsor EV, coupled with its battery-as-a-service plan, could bring the costs down to approximately ₹29,500 in EMIs and ₹6,750 in operational costs. This totals about ₹36,250 per month, making it a more enticing option for potential buyers seeking value.

Challenges and Consumer Attitudes

Despite these innovations, industry experts remain cautious about the widespread acceptance of the BaaS model for passenger vehicles, suggesting that time will be essential for it to flourish.

According to Ashish Malik, an independent business strategist and EV specialist, “given the substantial drop in battery prices to about $100 per kWh, we’re nearing parity in pricing with ICE vehicles. Many manufacturers are passing these cost savings on to consumers. With price becoming less of an obstacle, is a battery subscription model truly warranted?”

He further highlights a common sentiment among Indian consumers, noting, “they often prefer an all-inclusive pricing structure and are wary of extra recurring fees. Past attempts at battery subscriptions have struggled due to ambiguities around battery ownership after the contract ends. Key concerns linger about vehicle resale value without a battery, and many still prefer direct sales to get better resale offers.”

Commitment to Customer Education

To navigate these complexities and ensure customer understanding, MG Motor plans to invest heavily in training its staff and dealers about the new model.

A Warranty Like No Other

The Windsor EV promises exceptional customer service, featuring a lifetime warranty on the battery and an impressive 60% guaranteed buyback value after three years for customers who opt for a three-year maintenance plan—an unprecedented offering in the passenger EV market.

Innovative Growth Potential

In the first seven months of the year, MG Motor saw its EV sales soar by an impressive 52%, with ambitions to elevate EV sales to over 50% of its total sales volume with the introduction of the Windsor EV.

“We envision EVs proliferating across the country,” Jindal declared passionately. “Driving this innovation is essential as we seek to take the lead in the clean vehicle space. With our youthful energy and fresh vision as a five-year-old company, we’re determined to inspire change.”

Local Innovations on the Horizon

The company is on a mission to achieve 80% localization, including battery assembly, as JSW considers venturing into cell manufacturing. As Rajeev Chaba, MD of MG Motor India, explained, “We’re already assembling batteries, and we have plans to expand our operations into cell production.” This local focus could further reshape the EV landscape in India.