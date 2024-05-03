Telecom Argentina Signs 10-Year Contracts for Renewable Energy

Telecom Argentina has signed new energy agreements with Genneia and YPF Luz to incorporate renewable energy sources into its matrix. The contracts will supply 159,700 MWh of clean energy per year, aiming to reach 50% renewable energy supply by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. Telecom also introduced sustainable SIM cards and plans to continue incorporating renewable energy sources to reduce CO2 emissions.



Telecom Argentina has announced the signing of two new energy agreements with Genneia and YPF Luz as part of its plans to incorporate renewable energy sources into its energy matrix. The company has signed these agreements to supply electricity through wind sources for a period of 10 years.

New Energy Agreements

Under the contracts, a total of 159,700 MWh per year of clean energy will be supplied by Genneia and YPF Luz, equivalent to around 22 percent of Telecom Argentina’s total annual consumption. The supply will be further increased as new clean energy generation projects become available, Telecom Argentina said.

Sustainability Goals

As part of its short and long-term commitment to climate change mitigation actions, Telecom Argentina intends to achieve 50 percent renewable energy supply by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The signing of these new agreements is a part of the sustainability goals.

In the first phase, Telecom is supplied with clean energy equivalent to the electricity consumption of all its commercial offices, a third of its mobile sites, and the Pacheco Data Center. This is equivalent to the average consumption of 38,000 households.

Initiatives

“The ICT industry uses energy intensively by definition, which means great challenges in terms of energy efficiency. With the contracted energy, we will be reaching half the way of our 2030 goal of achieving 50 percent clean energy,” explains Telecom Argentina. “We will continue to incorporate energy from renewable sources, as well as encouraging technological updates that allow significant savings in the energy consumption of our operation.”

Telecom noted that the decrease in CO2 gas emissions resulting from this migration to renewable energy is equivalent to 36,000 tons of CO2.

Sustainable SIM Cards

As reported by TelecomTalk, last year, Telecom introduced carbon-neutral sustainable SIM cards made of 100 percent recycled materials for personal mobile devices, making it the first telecom operator in Argentina to switch to sustainable practices concerning SIM cards.