TCS to establish four large data centres in Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G agreement

TCS is building data centers in four regions for a Rs 15,000-crore deal with BSNL. The project involves 38 deployments at BSNL premises. This includes two large data centers in each zone, with 30 additional data centers in each telecom circle. The project is expected to be completed by June and marks TCS’ entry into the modern 4G and 5G communications infrastructure segment. It is their largest deal win in 2023.

TCS to Set Up Large Data Centers Across India in Partnership with BSNL

Tata Consultancy Services is in the process of establishing large data centers in four regions of India under a Rs 15,000-crore deal with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, as per COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam.

Deployment Details

The IT services arm of the Tata Group, along with C-DOT, will make a total of 38 deployments in BSNL premises across all telecom circles for the 4G network deployment. This initiative aims to make TCS the first indigenous network solutions provider in the country.

Subramaniam mentioned, “This deployment includes two large data centers in each of the four zones, PR (primary server) and DR (disaster recovery server). Additionally, 30 data centers will be deployed in each telecom circle based on the load requirements, making it a total of 38 deployments scheduled for completion by June with the support of hardware supply partners.”

BSNL is yet to respond to queries regarding this development.

Project Partners and Scope

TCS, along with ITI Ltd, secured an advance purchase order of Rs 19,000 crore from BSNL last year for setting up 100,000 4G sites. The consortium also includes C-DOT and Tejas Networks for end-to-end planning, design, installation, and optimization of the mobile network. TataSons, the parent company of TCS, holds a majority stake in Tejas Networks.

This project represents TCS’ entry into the 4G and 5G communications infrastructure sector, positioning it against global competitors like Ericsson, Nokia, and Huawei. The deal was finalized after nearly a year of negotiations.

Significance for TCS

From a business standpoint, this deal stands as the largest win for TCS in 2023, following significant deals with UK-based Phoenix Group and Marks and Spencer. This development further strengthens TCS’ position in the evolving telecommunications market.