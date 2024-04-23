Novos Fiber collaborates with Smartoptics for fiber deployment in Texas.

Novos Fiber, a Texas ISP, has partnered with Smartoptics from Norway to help with their fiber network rollout. Smartoptics’ solution will maximize fiber usage and provide affordable high-speed internet to Texas communities. The collaboration will utilize open line systems, 400G optics, and muxponders to light up new dark fiber. Novos Fiber aims to bring better connectivity to underserved communities by finding innovative and cost-effective solutions.

Texas ISP Novos Fiber has collaborated with Norway’s Smartoptics, a provider of optical network solutions, to facilitate the rollout of fiber networks in Texas. This partnership aims to optimize fiber utilization, with the Smartoptics solution enabling the ISP to offer affordable high-speed internet to communities in Texas, as per an official release issued this month.

Smartoptics Solution

Smartoptics has supplied open line systems, 400G optics, and muxponders for lighting up new dark fiber, starting with a major deployment in the Arlington area of Texas.

Novos Fiber commented on the rollout, stating, “Despite significant funding allocated for high-speed broadband in the US, many communities remain underserved. Novos Fiber is committed to changing that by adopting innovative and cost-effective approaches to connectivity. Our partnership with Smartoptics allows us to maximize fiber utilization through open and flexible solutions.”

Smartoptics noted that the Arlington deployment features a fully redundant architecture covering distances of over 100 km. Novos Fiber will also have the flexibility to incorporate alien wavelengths at no extra cost using open line systems and run multiple 100G links on a single dark fiber pair with the DCP-404 muxponder.