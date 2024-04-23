Nexfibre Broadens Fibre Network to 2000+ Loughborough Premises

In Short:

UK wholesale full-fibre network operator Nexfibre has extended its full-fibre network to over 2,000 premises in Loughborough, as part of plans to connect 22,000 premises across Leicestershire in partnership with Virgin Media O2. The expansion will provide residents access to high-speed broadband and TV streaming services. Nexfibre aims to reach 5 million premises by 2026, supporting the government’s goal of nationwide ultrafast broadband by 2030.



UK wholesale full-fibre network operator Nexfibre has announced the extension of its full-fibre network to more than 2,000 premises in Loughborough. This investment is part of Nexfibre’s broader plan to connect over 22,000 premises across Leicestershire, in collaboration with its build partner and anchor tenant, Virgin Media O2, Nexfibre said on Tuesday.

Benefits for Loughborough

Now, with this expansion, more customers in Loughborough and the wider Leicestershire area can access high-speed broadband and TV streaming services via Virgin Media O2. As reported by TelecomTalk this week, Nexfibre has announced that it has reached 1 million premises as part of its plan to deliver a full-fibre network to 5 million premises by 2026.

Fernando Molina, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Nexfibre said: “Delivering our high-quality, future-proofed network to over 2,000 premises across Loughborough and the wider Leicestershire area is part of our mission to provide lasting value to the people and places we serve. By boosting access to broadband, we are enabling local communities to access the tools they need to participate and thrive in a modern, digital society and stoking growth in the local economy.”

XGS-PON Powering the Network

Nexfibre says its full-fibre broadband is powered by XGS-PON technology, capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps, and its expansion aligns with the government’s vision to close the digital divide and achieve nationwide ultrafast broadband coverage by 2030.

Nexfibre is a joint venture between InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global, and Telefonica and is financed with GBP 4.5 billion of equity and debt investment. As a wholesale-only provider, its network is available to other internet service providers.