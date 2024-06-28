Synopsys to assist Tata Electronics in designing custom chips

Synopsys, a US-based semiconductor design company, will help Tata Electronics in designing custom semiconductor products, factory automation, data analytics, and more. They are collaborating on projects with Ola Cabs as well. Synopsys emphasizes on providing IP and design tools for semiconductor companies to develop chips. They are also focusing on partnerships with Indian universities to develop talent for the chip industry. Ghazi expects opportunities in technology, skilling, and startups in India.

The US-based semiconductor design company Synopsys will collaborate with Tata Electronics to enhance the design of custom semiconductor products, assist in factory automation, data analytics, computer-aided design, and supply product design kits. The collaboration will also involve the development of intellectual property for chip fabrication, as per CEO Sassine Ghazi.

Meeting and Partnerships

Ghazi met with Tata Electronics CEO Randhir Thakur and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai. He also had discussions with Ola Cabs chief Bhavish Aggarwal in Bengaluru.

Synopsys will work closely with Tatas to meet their expectations regarding yield, power, and performance in line with their customer requirements. The collaboration is likened to Synopsys’ existing partnerships with Rapidus, TSMC, Intel, Samsung, and GlobalFoundries.

Additionally, Synopsys will offer IP and design tools to Ola’s artificial intelligence startup Krutrim, to develop an AI chip and a digital twin of the company’s electronics systems.

Future Plans and Investments

Tata Electronics is planning to establish India’s first fab in Dholera, Gujarat, with an investment of $11 billion. Another facility in Jagiroad, Assam, will see an investment of Rs 27,000 crore for the assembly and testing of semiconductor chips.

These facilities will produce semiconductor chips for various applications across industries such as automotive, mobile devices, and AI.

Partnerships and Growth

As the construction of these facilities progresses, forging partnerships across the entire semiconductor ecosystem becomes crucial. This includes collaborations with process and design technology, equipment suppliers, and other stakeholders.

Ola and Krutrim Partnership

Ghazi highlighted the collaboration with Ola and Krutrim for the development of India’s first AI chip. This partnership aims to accelerate the design and development of advanced chips for data centers and other futuristic applications.

Further announcements regarding this partnership are expected in the future.

Technology, Skilling, and Growth

Ghazi emphasized the opportunities for Synopsys in technology, skilling, and startups in India. The company has actively engaged in training university students and fostering talent development in collaboration with Indian universities.

He also mentioned the government’s initiative Chips to Startups (C2S) aimed at training individuals in large-scale integration and embedded system design.

Revenue Outlook

Synopsys aims for 15% growth compared to 2023, with a projected 20% revenue increase in AI-related areas. The company reported a revenue of $1.46 billion in the March quarter.

Of Synopsys’ global workforce of 20,000 employees, more than half are software developers, with the remainder specializing in semiconductor design engineering.