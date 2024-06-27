Jio increases plan rates by 12-25% from 3 July, rivals expected to follow suit

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom provider, increased charges for all plans by 12-25% effective from 3 July. The move is to invest in 5G and AI technology and drive sustainable growth. Industry competitors Airtel and Vodafone Idea may also increase tariffs soon. Despite the increase, impact on consumers will be minimal, with potential for more hikes in the future to improve industry sustainability.

Guess who’s making a move in the telecom world? It’s none other than **India’s largest telecom services provider Reliance Jio**! They’ve decided to shake things up by increasing the charges of all their postpaid and prepaid plans on Thursday.

What’s the Buzz?

The increase in charges ranges between 12% and 25%, depending on the plan you’re on. This change is set to kick in from 3 July, so mark your calendars!

The Voice Behind the Change

According to a statement shared by the carrier, **Akash Ambani**, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, mentioned, “The introduction of new plans is a step forward in driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. Jio always puts our country and customers first.”

Plan Price Breakdown

For the postpaid plans, the **₹299** and **₹399** monthly plans will now be charged **₹349** and **₹449**, respectively. Oops, looks like prices are on the rise!

On the prepaid side, if you were on the **₹239** plan giving you 2GB of free data per day, be prepared for a whopping 25% increase to **₹299**. While the **₹399** plan, offering 3GB of free data per day, will now be priced 12.5% higher at **₹449**. Time to rethink your data strategy!

What’s New in the Plans?

But don’t worry, the new plans come with some bonuses too! They now include JioSafe and Jio Translate, free for a year. JioSafe is a secure communication app, while Jio Translate is a nifty AI-powered tool for multilingual communication. These apps will be chargeable at **₹298** after the first year.

Rivals May Follow Suit

It’s not just Reliance Jio making moves. Insiders suggest that rivals **Bharti Airtel** and **Vodafone Idea** might jump on the tariff hike bandwagon soon. Stay tuned to see how the competition plays out!

Analysts’ Insights

The much-anticipated tariff increase was foreseen post the recent elections. Analysts believe this move is good for the industry, with minimal impact on consumers. India remains one of the markets with the lowest data tariffs and free voice service.

Looking Ahead

Experts suggest that we may see up to a 25% increase in tariffs by 2024, with the industry gearing up for essential changes. The telecom sector continues to strive for innovation and sustainability in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Financial Forecast

Analysts predict a tariff hike of 20% in the coming months, signaling a shift in the industry’s revenue streams. Telcos are eyeing a balanced approach to ensure profitability and customer satisfaction in the long run.

