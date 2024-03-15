STC Group demonstrates 5G data uplink speeds exceeding 4 Gbps

In Short:

Saudi Arabia’s Stc Group and Ericsson collaborated to achieve the highest data uplink speed globally in a successful demo. By integrating Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core system with an end-to-end 5G standalone network, they surpassed speeds of 4Gbps. This breakthrough allows for more efficient data transmission and streamlines operations, enabling the delivery of high quality 5G networks to customers worldwide.

Saudi Arabia’s Stc Group announced a milestone achievement, claiming to have achieved the highest data uplink speed globally in collaboration with Ericsson. In a joint statement released, both companies have demonstrated the capability to provide top-notch 5G network services to customers worldwide.

Efficient Integration

The successful demo was conducted in a live network environment, seamlessly integrating Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core system with an end-to-end 5G standalone network. This integration ensures efficient 5G access and smooth communication between devices and the network, as stated in the official release.

Speed Breakthrough

By utilizing 5G New Radio Dual Connectivity, which allows a mobile device to connect to multiple access networks, the demo reportedly achieved speeds exceeding 4 gigabits per second (Gbps). This advancement enhances the speed of data transmission, improving efficiency, reliability, and coverage.

Operational Streamlining

The successful integration of these technologies enables Stc Group, Ericsson, and global communication service providers to streamline operations and deploy new services rapidly at scale and cost-effectively. This initiative addresses the increasing demand for higher uplink speeds and aims to elevate user experience, as highlighted in the statement.