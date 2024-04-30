35.7 C
New Delhi
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
type here...
Industry Updates

SES acquires Intelsat for $3.1 billion

By ITN Media
0
36
Intelsat logo with model satellite on white background.

More from Author

In Short:

Satellite company SES is buying Intelsat Holdings for $3.1 billion to create a European industry giant. European satellite companies are consolidating to compete with SpaceX and Amazon. The merged entity will be based in Luxembourg and in the US. The deal is approved by both companies’ boards and major shareholders. The deal will be financed by cash and debt. SES shares dropped about 4% after the announcement.




Satellite company SES to acquire Intelsat Holdings for $3.1 billion

Satellite company SES to acquire Intelsat Holdings for $3.1 billion

Satellite company SES has agreed to buy all the shares of Intelsat Holdings for about $3.1 billion in a deal that would create a European giant in the industry, the companies said on Tuesday.

Industry Consolidation

European satellite companies have been looking to consolidate to better compete with the likes of Elon Musk’s Space X-owned Starlink, and Amazon’s Project Kuiper. The new merged entity will be headquartered in Luxembourg, and maintain a significant presence in the United States, the companies’ statement said.

Unanimous Approval

“The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both companies and Intelsat shareholders holding approximately 73% of the common shares have entered into customary support agreements requiring them to vote in favour of the transaction,” the companies added.

Financial Details

The deal will be financed by cash and the issuance of new debt, including hybrid bonds. SES’ Paris-listed shares were down about 4% by 0723 GMT.



Previous article
Equinix signs solar PPA with Sembcorp for SG data centers
Next article
Telcos in India push for a complete ban on selling Wi-Fi 6E routers
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article