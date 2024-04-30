Telcos in India push for a complete ban on selling Wi-Fi 6E routers

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has asked the telecom department to ban the sale of Wi-Fi 6E routers in India as the government has not yet decided on using the 6 GHz spectrum. COAI stated that selling such routers is illegal, and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and TP Link are involved. They mentioned that consumers could be held accountable for unauthorized transmissions. They urged the Department to enforce a ban on these routers.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), representing major telecom operators in India such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi, has urged the telecom department to impose a complete ban on the sale of Wi-Fi 6E routers in the country. The issue stems from the fact that the Indian government has not yet determined the use of the 6 GHz spectrum, which is utilized by Wi-Fi 6E routers currently being sold.

Illegal Sale of Wi-Fi 6E Routers

COAI has highlighted that e-commerce platforms like Amazon, GadgetsNow, and TP Link are selling these routers in India illegally. As the government has not exempted the 6 GHz spectrum from restrictions or defined its usage, COAI asserts that selling Wi-Fi 6E routers in India violates the law.

According to COAI, the sale of these routers could lead to unauthorized transmissions in the country, with consumers unwittingly becoming liable for such actions. The responsibility, however, lies with the e-commerce platforms and companies selling these products.

Call for Action

In its letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), COAI has requested immediate intervention to enforce a ban on the sale of Wi-Fi products operating in the 6 GHz spectrum. The industry body seeks stringent measures, including notifying sellers to cease the sale of such routers both offline and online.

COAI concluded by urging the DoT to take necessary steps to address this issue promptly.