Sanjay Mashruwala, veteran of Jio, resigns from company

Reliance Jio’s Managing Director Resigns

Mumbai: Reliance Jio’s managing director Sanjay Mashruwala has tendered his resignation from his position in the company effective June 9.

Key Leader in Reliance Group

Mashruwala, aged 76, was one of the key leaders who has served in multiple capacities in the Reliance Group before taking on the role of the company’s MD in 2013.

“The Board expressed its gratitude for the valuable contributions made by Sanjay Mashruwala during the company’s transformative journey,” Reliance Industries Ltd said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

He was one of Reliance Jio’s two managing directors, besides Pankaj Mohan Pawar who will continue to serve in his role, the statement said.