Airtel’s network expands in Banaskantha District, Gujarat with REP program

In Short:

Airtel has expanded its network in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, benefiting 8.8 lakh people in 434 villages. The network expansion will provide high-speed connectivity in rural areas, including 7,000 villages in Gujarat under the REP. Airtel aims to connect 60,000 villages nationwide by 2024. The company has also increased its fiber presence to meet the growing demand for data services in the region.

Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Banaskantha District of Gujarat Under REP Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in Banaskantha district of Gujarat to densify its network. The network expansion project in Banaskantha was undertaken across 434 villages covering a population base of 8.8 lakh, Airtel announced on Tuesday.

Network Densification in Banaskantha

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Deesa, Palanpur, Tharad, Vadgam, Kankrej, Dhanera, Deodar, and Dantiwada under the Banaskantha district will directly benefit from this network expansion. The expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural parts of Banaskantha.

Airtel Nationwide Rural Expansion Project

Airtel aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024 under its Rural Expansion Project (REP). In Gujarat, the rural expansion project covers fifteen districts, including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, and Patan, impacting over 50 lakh population across these districts.

Augmented Fiber Presence in Gujarat

Airtel mentioned that it has densified its network across 5,875 villages by deploying additional sites in the region. With this REP initiative, Airtel will augment its network coverage across 7,000 villages, covering the entire state of Gujarat.

The company has also enhanced its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities to support the growth of demand for high-speed data services in this region.

Airtel’s network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers, the company said.