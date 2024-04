Adani Properties Pvt. Ltd won the bid to redevelop the Dharavi slum in Mumbai for ₹5,069 crore in November 2022. The project aims to resettle one million people. Adani Group also has various real estate projects in different cities and plans significant future expansion. The company is focused on large, complicated projects with the potential for significant growth. Their success depends on effective execution and delivery.

Adani Properties Pvt. Ltd. has won the mandate to execute the redevelopment of Dharavi with a bid of ₹5,069 crore in November 2022. This is a massive project involving the resettlement of about a million people in one of the world’s largest slum clusters sprawling over 600 acres in Mumbai.

Support from Dharavikars

The ongoing survey to decide home eligibility for slum dwellers is crucial for the project’s future. Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, emphasized the importance of Dharavikars’ support for the successful execution of the project.

Landmark Real Estate Project

If successful, this project will grant Adani Properties access to prime land in Mumbai, equivalent to developing over 150 real estate projects. It will position the company as a significant player in India’s real estate market.

Adani Realty’s Growth

With projects in Pune, Ahmedabad, and Delhi-NCR, Adani Realty is scaling up rapidly. The company’s project portfolio totals 200 million sq. ft, with significant development and future expansion plans.

The Mumbai Chapter

Adani has strategically acquired and taken over complex projects in Mumbai, showcasing its commitment to growth in one of India’s most lucrative real estate markets.

Ambitious Future

As Adani Realty expands, it aims to reduce project timelines to capitalize on the booming housing market. The company’s ability to handle large-scale projects sets it apart in the real estate sector.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the Dharavi project presents significant challenges, it also offers unprecedented opportunities in Mumbai’s property market. The project’s success could pave the way for eradicating slums in cities.

Diversification and Innovation

Adani Group’s foray into airport holdings and data centers signals diversification and innovation in real estate development, setting the stage for new revenue streams and growth avenues.

Adaptability and Agility

Despite being a major player in the real estate sector, Adani Realty retains the agility and adaptability of a startup, poised to embrace change and drive innovation in the industry.

Note: Adani Realty did not respond to requests for comments on their strategy and portfolio when approached by Mint.