EuNetworks expands European footprint with new fibre network in Brussels

euNetworks, a European fibre network operator, has expanded its network in Brussels with new duct and fibre-based infrastructure. This brings the total number of metropolitan networks owned by the company to 18 in Europe. Last year, euNetworks acquired a fibre network in Belgium and has since invested further in Brussels, connecting multiple data centers and offering services like Dark Fibre and Ethernet-based services. The expansion aims to meet growing customer demand and strengthen the company’s presence in the digital landscape.



European fibre network operator euNetworks has announced the expansion of its Pan-European network footprint with the addition of new duct and fibre-based infrastructure in Brussels. This new addition brings the number of metropolitan networks owned and operated by euNetworks to 18 in Europe. This is the company’s latest investment in digital infrastructure in the Benelux region, following the acquisition of a fiber network in Belgium in April 2023.

Infrastructure Expansion

Last year, euNetworks acquired 1,660 kilometers of fibre network, which included unique routes in Brussels and long-haul routes across Belgium. This acquisition strengthened the company’s network in the region and opened up new investment opportunities, euNetworks said.

euNetworks has since invested further in the Brussels metropolitan area, overbuilding acquired duct, purchasing additional cable and duct, and building additional high fibre count connectivity and diversity between key data center sites, clusters, and network aggregation points to deliver this new Brussels footprint, the company said on Monday.

Service Offerings

The latest addition in Brussels Metro consists of 41 kilometers of duct and high-fibre count network, connecting five data centers on day one, including LCL Brussels-North, Digital Realty BRU1, BRU3, and BRU4, and AtlasEdge Brussels BRU001. This infrastructure provides multiple, diverse entry points to these on-net data centers and lays the groundwork for future expansions to meet growing customer demand.

The network expansion enables euNetworks to offer a range of services, including Dark Fibre, Long Haul, Metro Wavelengths, and Ethernet-based services. Additionally, the installation of four diverse 100G Ethernet nodes ensures enhanced resilience and redundancy.

Strategic Investments

“Belgium is a growing digital hub, with significant investment in the region to support emerging technology trends such as IoT and GenAI, which drive Cloud adoption and strategies,” said euNetworks.

“Our Brussels and wider Belgium investments strengthen our leadership in European critical infrastructure as we focus on the ongoing densification of the high-bandwidth demand region of FLAP (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris),” euNetworks added.

euNetworks

With this expansion, euNetworks aims to provide unique and scalable network routes to its customers between key data centers, while also deepening its presence in Europe’s digital landscape.

euNetworks owns and operates deep fibre networks in 18 cities as well as a long-haul network that spans 45,000 route kilometers across 17 countries.