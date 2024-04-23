National Broadband Ireland surpasses 75k connections across Ireland

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has connected over 75,000 homes, farms, and businesses in rural Ireland to its high-speed fiber broadband network under the National Broadband Plan. NBI has reached 40% of farms and businesses in the Intervention Area. An additional milestone is reaching 232,000 premises ready to connect. Businesses connected by NBI now have access to enhanced services with speeds up to 2 Gbps.



National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has reached a significant milestone by connecting over 75,000 homes, farms, and businesses across Ireland with high-speed fiber broadband under the National Broadband Plan (NBP). The Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment, and Circular Economy, will be celebrating this achievement with NBI at Herbst Software in Wicklow, a recent addition to the network.

Milestones Achieved

NBI has also reached another milestone by reaching 40 percent of farms and businesses in the Intervention Area. A total of 91,999 farms and businesses in rural Ireland will be connected to high-speed broadband, with 36,972 of them now able to access the network.

National Broadband Ireland stated, “Connections to NBI’s network have more than doubled in the last 12 months, with over 75,000 premises now connected.”

“Over 232,000 premises are ready to connect by signing up with one of our 62 retail partners. Feedback from connected customers indicates that access to our network is transformative, especially for businesses in rural areas like Herbst, which is already benefiting from its new connection to support its operations across Ireland.”

Enhanced Connectivity

NBI mentioned that businesses connected to its network have access to additional services and products offering increased download and upload speeds to avoid congestion during peak times. Standard speeds across all NBI connection types guarantee speeds of 500 Mbps, with options for even faster speeds of up to 2 Gbps available.

NBI emphasized that connecting Herbst Software demonstrates that businesses in remote locations can have access to fast and reliable broadband.

“High-speed broadband is not just a connection, it is a vital tool for modern business operations in rural Ireland. It enables us to innovate and grow into the future,” stated Herbst Software.