Samsung Introduces 24Gb GDDR7 DRAM for Advanced AI Computing Solutions

Samsung Electronics has created the world’s first 24-gigabit (Gb) GDDR7 DRAM, which offers speeds up to 42.5 Gbps—25% faster than previous models. This new technology boosts power efficiency by over 30% and is designed for high-performance applications like AI and gaming. Validation with major GPU customers starts this year, aiming for commercial release early next year.

Samsung Develops 24Gb GDDR7 DRAM

Samsung Electronics has announced the successful development of the industry’s first 24-gigabit (Gb) GDDR7 (Graphics Double Data Rate 7) DRAM. This cutting-edge technology is characterized by its unparalleled speed, positioning it as an optimal solution for advanced applications in the market.

Speed and Performance

The new GDDR7 achieves speeds of 40 gigabits per second (Gbps), representing a remarkable 25 percent improvement over its predecessor. Future projections indicate a potential speed increase to 42.5 Gbps. This exceptional performance is particularly geared toward high-demand sectors such as AI workstations, data centers, and innovative applications beyond traditional graphics, including gaming and autonomous driving.

“After developing the industry’s first 16Gb GDDR7 last year, Samsung has reinforced its technological leadership in the graphics DRAM market with this latest achievement,” stated YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to lead the graphics DRAM market by bringing next-generation products that align with the growing needs of the AI market.”

Power Efficiency

The introduction of the new memory chip utilizes advanced 5th-generation 10-nanometer (nm) technology, which enhances cell density by 50 percent while preserving the existing physical footprint. Additionally, the chip incorporates power-saving technologies that were previously applied to mobile devices, resulting in improved energy efficiency of over 30 percent.

“Power efficiency is also enhanced by applying technologies that were previously used in mobile products to graphics DRAM for the first time,” Samsung affirmed.

Validation and Commercialization

The validation process for the 24Gb GDDR7 in next-generation AI computing systems will commence this year with major GPU clients. Plans for its commercialization are anticipated for early next year.