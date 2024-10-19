Analog Devices Identifies India as a Major R&D Hub Amid Semiconductor Boom

Global semiconductor company Analog Devices (ADI) views India as a key hub for research and development, particularly in Bengaluru, which is one of its largest R&D centers. They are eager to tap into India’s engineering talent and market opportunities. ADI plans to invest heavily in local talent while exploring semiconductor manufacturing partnerships, including with Tata Electronics and Tata Motors, as the industry is set to grow significantly.

Analog Devices’ Strategic Focus on India

Analog Devices (ADI), a global leader in the semiconductor industry, is positioning India as a crucial hub for its research and development (R&D) initiatives. The company has acknowledged India’s role not only as a source of engineering talent but also as a thriving market for semiconductor applications, according to Srinivas Prasad, Senior Director and India Site Head at Analog Devices India.

Significant R&D Contributions

With its R&D center located in Bengaluru, which stands as one of ADI’s largest centers globally, the company aims to leverage India’s potential to play a vital role in the semiconductor sector. “We consider India as one of the most strategic R&D sites for Analog Devices, and Bengaluru contributes significantly to our global operations. Almost every chip developed by Analog Devices involves input from ADI India in some capacity,” Prasad stated during an interaction with PTI.

Investment and Market Expansion

Regarding the semiconductor landscape in India, Prasad emphasized the company’s intention to invest heavily in engineering talent while simultaneously capitalizing on the extensive market opportunities emerging in the country. In a notable development, ADI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in September with Tata Electronics, Tata Motors, and Tejas Networks to explore potential ventures in semiconductor manufacturing and integrate ADI’s products into Tata’s electric vehicle and network infrastructure applications.

A National Narrative in Semiconductor Development

Prasad described the semiconductor boom as a “national narrative,” identifying both regional and global opportunities within the sector. He noted, “Many of our customers are eager to collaborate with ADI, seeking to harness our innovation and expertise. This is a focus area for us moving forward.”

Established Presence in India

ADI commenced its operations in India in 1995 and has since expanded its presence with offices in Karnataka, Gujarat, and Hyderabad.