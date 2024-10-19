Jio Unveils AI Tools, Industry 5.0 Innovations at IMC2024 Event



Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, showcased a diverse range of technological innovations at the India Mobile Congress 2024 (IMC2024), held from October 15-18 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event underscored Jio’s commitment to advancing India’s digital future through innovations in 5G, AI (Artificial Intelligence), IoT (Internet of Things), and more. Below is a summary of Jio’s groundbreaking announcements.

Upon entering the Jio Booth, attendees were greeted with digital displays emphasizing key milestones, including Jio’s position as the world’s largest mobile data company, its proprietary 5G Stack, and its remarkable achievement of filing over 3,000 patents for 6G innovations within a 15-month timeframe.

5G Intelligent Village Powered by AI

Jio presented its 5G Intelligent Village initiative aimed at revolutionizing agriculture by empowering farmers through AI technology. Farmers can use their mobile devices to photograph crops, enabling AI to detect diseases and suggest solutions, ultimately enhancing crop health and productivity. This initiative facilitates the delivery of solutions directly to farmers’ homes or local retail stores, leading to increased revenue and improved employment opportunities.

JioKrishi Agri IoT Device

Another pivotal solution introduced by Jio is the JioKrishi Agri IoT device, which employs multiple sensors to upgrade farming practices into the digital realm, providing real-time data on crop health while optimizing irrigation and fertilization processes. Coupled with the AI-enabled JioKrishi app, farmers receive tailored recommendations for fertilizers and pesticides, ensuring comprehensive farming solutions.

“JioKrishi’s agri IoT device is revolutionizing Indian agriculture. It equips farmers with data-driven insights that elevate crop quality and yield,” declared Jio. “JioKrishi offers an all-inclusive solution for farmers, significantly enhancing crop productivity.”

Jio Launched New 4G JioBharat Phones

Sunil Dutt, President of Reliance Jio, introduced the latest JioBharat V3 and V4 models, priced at Rs 1,099. These new 4G feature phones provide access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioPay, and JioChat, thereby offering every Indian True connectivity at an affordable rate, according to Jio.

“Jio noted that the success of JioBharat V2 in 2023 established a solid groundwork, demonstrating that India was primed for affordable, high-quality digital experiences. This initiative enabled millions of users of 2G feature phones to transition into a 4G digital lifestyle for the first time,” the company stated.

“Following this momentum, Reliance Jio has launched the JioBharat V3 and V4, the next generation of budget-friendly 4G feature phones.”

Both models are equipped with an array of exclusive Jio services, acting as gateways to a comprehensive ecosystem of digital experiences. JioTV provides access to over 455 live TV channels, JioCinema features a broad selection of movies, videos, and sports content, while JioChat allows users to remain in contact with their friends and family.

Furthermore, Jio announced that the JioPay feature, integrated with UPI, includes a built-in Sound Box to facilitate effortless digital payments, representing a significant advancement in promoting financial inclusivity.

The devices are equipped with a 1000 mAh battery, expandable storage of up to 128 GB, and support for 23 Indian languages. While both models are priced at Rs 1,099, the JioBharat entails a monthly recharge plan costing only Rs 123, which includes unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data, offering savings of nearly 40% compared to other providers.

These models will be made available soon across all physical mobile phone retail outlets as well as on JioMart and Amazon, as stated by Jio in their launch announcement.

JioFrames

In addition, Jio presented JioFrames, innovative smart glasses powered by Jio Brain technology. Featuring visual search capabilities in 100 languages, Bluetooth connectivity, and a contemporary design, JioFrames are anticipated to be commercially available by April 2025.

Jio Trakr

Jio introduced Trakr, an advanced surveillance solution powered by Jio’s cloud and AI technologies. Trakr is a quadruped robot, representing an exemplary instance of Industry 5.0, showcasing the collaborative potential of human and robotic efforts. Trakr can access secure areas and provide real-time video analytics.

The robot has capabilities to identify intruders and detect irregularities within facilities, such as disruptions in pipelines or sprinklers, thereby enhancing security and operational monitoring.

Industry Partners’ Insights

OnePlus:

Ishita Grover, Marketing Director of OnePlus India, expressed her enthusiasm about collaborating with Jio to drive forward the digital revolution. “Being here at IMC among Jio’s innovations is always a delightful experience. It serves as significant proof of Jio’s vision in democratizing technology, enhancing digital accessibility throughout India and globally. OnePlus takes immense pride in our partnership with Jio and witnessing their leadership in India’s digital transformation,” stated Ishita.

Vivo Mobile:

Terry Hong, Vice President, and Aswani Bhaskar Katneni, Chief Sales Officer at Vivo Mobile India, also visited the Jio booth during IMC 2024.

Aswani Bhaskar remarked, “It’s commendable to observe the transformation Jio has facilitated in the 5G domain within India. We have swiftly progressed from technology displays to real-world applications in just two years. We eagerly anticipate the upcoming revolutions possible through the partnership between Vivo and Jio.”

Terry Hong added, “Our partnership with Jio is robust, and they are our strategic partner with whom we share a promising collaboration in the market.”

Additional Attendees at the Jio Booth

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), visited the Jio booth to explore the cutting-edge innovations displayed there. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Indian Minister of Communications, also attended, engaging with JioFrames, designed to foster skill development through AI, and explored the 5G Intelligent Village concept aimed at enhancing rural India’s digital capabilities.

Health Tech and Virtual Sports Innovations

Jio Powered Spandan

The Jio booth featured Spandan, the world’s smallest ECG machine empowered by the Jio network, designed to detect heart attacks using smartphones. With an accuracy rate of 99.76%, Spandan enables real-time heart monitoring without an internet connection.

Jio remarked, “Spandan represents a groundbreaking device that actively monitors heart health while providing knowledgeable insights on the go.” Users simply connect the device to their smartphone, and within 10 seconds, they can ascertain whether the ECG results are normal or abnormal.

The device, which costs Rs 12,000, operates without requiring a battery or internet connection, offering real-time insights and expert connectivity for both cardiac patients and average consumers.

V20 Cricket Immersive Virtual Gameplay

On the entertainment front, V20 Cricket, an immersive virtual gameplay application, brings the thrill of stadium cricket to users’ homes, providing a highly interactive sporting experience. “No cricket pitch? No problem! Play cricket anytime, anywhere with V20 Cricket from Jio,” the company emphasized.

AI Innovations and Experiences Dominate the Showcase

JioBrain

Jio also presented JioBrain, a domestic AI platform offering AI/ML services across various sectors. JioBrain powers numerous applications, including JioAvatar (avatar creation), Jio Code Assist (coding automation), and Jio Energy Management. Its large-scale AI models cater to sectors such as telecom and energy, highlighting Jio’s intent to democratize AI access.

Jio exclaimed, “JioBrain represents an industry-agnostic platform, enabling scalable AI/ML services. It encompasses advanced AI functionalities for images, videos, text, documents, and speech.”

The indigenously developed platform aims to make AI capabilities accessible to diverse applications across industries, offering transformative potential for numerous use cases such as JioAvatar and Jio Code Assist, designed to enhance productivity in coding tasks.

AI in Education

Jio unveiled the Embibe Lens App, an AI-powered educational tool that transforms learning by allowing students to point their camera at textbooks and augmenting concepts with 3D models, videos, and virtual laboratory experiments. This innovative approach aims to redefine traditional educational methodologies.

In Jio‘s words, “Experience the future of education with Embibe Lens. Going beyond traditional textbooks, this AI-powered app unlocks endless possibilities for interactive learning.”

Students can select a particular academic concept and the app loads a corresponding 3D element, while also granting access to interactive videos and virtual experiments linked to the concept.

AI Experiences Featured at the Jio Booth

JioGraphy celebrates the cultural heritage of every Indian, allowing users to take selfies with backgrounds depicting iconic locations in India. Additionally, Jio Throne provides the unique experience of having users pose for photos to be transformed into Forbes India Magazine covers, encapsulating the theme of “Celebrating the Leaders of Today and Tomorrow.”

AI for Retail Developments

In the AI for Retail segment, Jio showcased its commerce-platform collaborations and tools such as the Jio Commerce platform, AI Headshots, Fify Chatbot, GlamAR, and Bharat Diffusion.

Jio claims that its AI-enhanced commerce platform streamlines retail operations including order processing, supply chain, warehouse, and transportation management, thus refining the seller-buyer experience. Noteworthy AI tools featured include:

Fify Chatbot: An AI fashion influencer

An AI fashion influencer Bharat Diffusion: Generates visuals tailored to Indian themes

Generates visuals tailored to Indian themes GlamAR: Virtual try-on experiences

Virtual try-on experiences AI Headshots: Professional photo generation

Bharat Diffusion:

At IMC 2024, Jio introduced Bharat Diffusion, its first AI tool designed to generate authentic Indian imagery. Jio announced via X (formerly Twitter), “Introducing Bharat Diffusion – the pioneering AI tool designed for generating unique Indian images. Whether you’re leading a business or expressing creativity, Bharat Diffusion is your primary source for India-themed visuals.”

“Bharat Diffusion is a 100% made-in-India AI image-generating tool, specifically designed to create imagery that resonates with Indian culture and context—capabilities that current international models lack,” Jio representatives elaborated at the booth.

JioCloud Arena Showcase

Jio emphasizes its role as the foremost hyperscale cloud provider in India, delivering a range of services across infrastructure, platform, and software applications (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS) to foster widespread access to AI and computing solutions.

The company simplifies business operations through various enterprise applications developed by independent software vendors (ISVs), such as PocketHRMS (HR/People Management), Onfinity (Finance/ERP, Accounting), Vtiger (CRM/Sales Automation), Haptic (Conversational Marketing, Customer Service), VasyERP (Retail ERP), and Accops (Desktop Management).

AI-Powered CRM Innovations

At the event, in conjunction with its partners, Jio showcased the potential of AI-driven automation to enhance customer management. The Vtiger CRM, in collaboration with Reliance Jio, is aiding seamless customer engagement and facilitating business growth through AI-enhanced solutions utilizing Jio’s robust network.

Conclusion

In addition to the exhibits mentioned, Jio highlighted its Indigenous 5G technology, entertainment offerings, JioTV+, gaming implementations, JioCloud Arena demonstrations, and other innovations, emphasizing that “cutting-edge AI technology is now at your fingertips.”

From agricultural advancements to healthcare solutions, retail improvements to entertainment innovations, Jio remains committed to enhancing the everyday lives of Indians. As the company sets the pace for Industry 5.0, it signals a promising trajectory for India’s digital landscape.