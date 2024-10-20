Jio Implements Multiple Safety Measures to Enhance System Security Since August

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom provider, has taken steps to enhance consumer safety since August, responding to mandates from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). They’ve blocked many spam numbers and messages deemed unsafe. Bharti Airtel is also using AI to alert users of potential spam. Despite these efforts, cybercrime remains a serious concern.

Reliance Jio Enhances Consumer Safety Amid Rising Spam Issues

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, has reported that it has undertaken numerous measures to enhance the safety of its systems for consumers since August. This initiative follows directives from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), aimed at mitigating the risks posed by fraudsters exploiting spam SMS and calls to deceive Indian consumers.

Actions Taken by Reliance Jio

“Since early August, we have proactively collaborated with the government as service providers, blocking numerous numbers to heighten system security. This improvement has been facilitated through initiatives and portals developed by the DoT, and we anticipate a continued decrease in consumer complaints moving forward. Additionally, we are blocking non-whitelisted messages, which we believe will effectively curtail fraudulent activity,” stated U.K. Srivastava, President of Reliance Jio.

Airtel’s Measures Against Spam

Bharti Airtel is also taking significant steps to safeguard its users from spam communications. The company recently unveiled the integration of an AI solution within its network that provides real-time alerts to customers regarding suspected spam calls and messages.

Industry-Wide Safety Measures

Telecom operators are collectively implementing a system to whitelist messages from enterprises that contain OTT links, URLs, and APKs. This initiative is still in the process of large-scale implementation and aims to contribute toward creating a safer telecommunications environment for all consumers.

Challenges in Cybersecurity

“Although the DoT has introduced various initiatives to safeguard cyberspace, incidents of cybercrime continue to escalate. Daily, we witness individuals losing money, and we are investigating the underlying causes of this trend. Sim card fraud remains a notable challenge within our ecosystem,” remarked Lt Gen M U Nair, National Cybersecurity Coordinator (NCSC).