EllaLink and SPLANG Start Subsea Cable Construction to French Guiana

EllaLink and SPLANG are building the Lum@link cable extension to connect Cayenne, French Guiana, to European networks, expected to be ready by 2026. This includes a new cable landing station and a 2,100 km submarine cable for low-latency connections to Europe and Brazil. Funded by a €29.9 million European Commission grant, it aims to boost digital access and economic growth in the region.

Project Launch

EllaLink and SPLANG, the local public company dedicated to the digital advancement of French Guiana, have initiated the construction of the EllaLink cable extension, known as the Lum@link system, aimed at connecting Cayenne, French Guiana. This initiative was first announced in January 2024, with a projected completion date set for 2026. The project encompasses the development of a Cable Landing Station in Cayenne, along with a 2,100 km extension of the cable that will integrate into EllaLink’s existing subsea cable system. The Lum@link system is designed to provide reliable connectivity between French Guiana and Europe via two fiber pairs.

Lum@link System Overview

Alcatel Submarine Networks has been contracted to construct the subsea segment, which will feature two fiber pairs utilizing advanced optical technologies, including a ROADM WSS branching unit. EllaLink will oversee the operation and maintenance of the newly developed infrastructure.

As outlined in the official announcement, SPLANG’s Lum@link system is set to offer French Guiana a direct, low-latency connection to continental Europe, with Lum@link circuits anticipated to achieve a round-trip delay (RTD) of under 80 ms without the need for regeneration.

EllaLink currently facilitates connectivity between Latin America and Europe, landing in locations such as Fortaleza, Brazil; Praia, Cabo Verde; Casablanca, Morocco; Funchal, Madeira; and Sines, Portugal. The new infrastructure will also link French Guiana directly to Fortaleza and beyond.

In a statement, EllaLink remarked, “Since its inception, the EllaLink system has been designed to enable the gradual integration of new markets thanks to the inclusion of seven branching units. This is the fourth branch EllaLink is constructing from the main system, confirming the expertise of our team in managing the entire lifecycle of telecom submarine cable infrastructures—from financial planning and engineering to construction, operation, and maintenance.”

SPLANG commented, “By establishing direct connections from French Guiana to Europe and Brazil, we contribute significantly to the digital transformation of the region. This infrastructure addresses the digital divide by providing the necessary low-latency, high-capacity network to support economic development, enhance access to education and healthcare, and promote overall social progress.”

Funding Support

The European Commission is backing EllaLink in advancing this project in French Guiana with a €29.9 million grant from the CEF-Digital program, managed by the Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA). This initiative seeks to boost digital connectivity in this isolated region by facilitating a direct link to continental Europe.

Alongside the main project, EllaLink and SPLANG are also working collaboratively on a branch targeting Brazil’s underserved Amazon region in the state of Para. This development could lead to a direct submarine connection between Belem, Fortaleza, and Cayenne, further strengthening regional connectivity.

About the EllaLink System

EllaLink is a fiber optic submarine cable system that provides secure, high-capacity connectivity through a distinct low-latency transatlantic route serving both the Latin American and European markets.

According to the official release, the EllaLink system has been constructed using coherent technology and initially offers a capacity of 100 Tbps through four direct fiber pairs linking Europe and Brazil.

The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, integrating major hubs such as Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid, and Marseille.