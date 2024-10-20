Major US Banks Boost Investment in Indian IT Sector

In Short:
In late 2023, US banks began recovering from a crisis, benefiting Indian IT firms like TCS and Infosys, which saw rising revenues from the banking sector. Major banks reported increased profits despite some challenges. Investments in IT by banks are expected to grow, especially in AI. However, Indian IT companies face competition from global firms in this expanding market.
Positive Shifts in the US Banking Sector and Its Impact on Indian IT
NEW DELHI: A year ago, the US banking landscape was grappling with the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse. Thankfully, by 2023, the sector began to rebound, and fears of a financial meltdown eased. Major banks reported impressive profit surges, but this optimism wasn’t quite mirrored in the earnings of Indian information technology (IT) giants. The reason? Many banks were still holding back, adopting a cautious wait-and-see approach.