E& and UAE Unveil Next-Gen Connectivity Platform with AI and 5G Boost

e& UAE has launched a new connectivity platform for businesses, allowing them to create secure multi-cloud networks. It connects sites to major cloud services like AWS and Microsoft Azure, ensuring strong security and support. The platform uses AI and 5G for efficient, reliable connections and aims to support UAE’s smart city projects, enhancing industries like finance and healthcare.

Launch of Next-Generation Connectivity Platform

E& UAE has announced the official launch of its ‘next-generation enterprise connectivity platform’ aimed at equipping businesses with the tools to develop secure, scalable, and efficient hybrid or multi-cloud architectures. The innovative platform integrates TrustNet, 5G, and AI Net to provide comprehensive network solutions across various environments.

Seamless Multi-Cloud Connectivity

The platform facilitates seamless connectivity by linking corporate branches, data centers, and third-party sites to leading cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). With a fully managed private and public network service, the platform ensures high levels of reliability, robust security, and 24/7 support, making it an ideal solution for businesses seeking to optimize operations and ensure continuity.

“The launch of this platform will undoubtedly transform the way enterprises operate,” stated Haitham Abdulrazzak, Chief Business Officer, e& UAE. “The increasing demand for secure, high-speed connectivity is a top priority for us. Our newly integrated services, particularly those encompassing private, public, and hybrid network capabilities alongside multi-cloud connectivity, will ensure fast, reliable, and secure connections for our clients, even in the most challenging multi-cloud environments.”

“This development is particularly pertinent and will provide a robust connectivity backbone to UAE government initiatives aimed at building smart cities and leveraging IoT and AI to spur innovation and growth across industries, from finance to healthcare.”

AI-Driven Automation and Real-Time Insights

E& UAE recognizes that while hybrid and multi-cloud strategies empower businesses to foster innovation and maintain competitiveness, they also introduce challenges, including security risks and performance bottlenecks. TrustNet directly addresses these concerns by providing private and public secure connectivity, enhanced by built-in AI that ensures optimal performance, predicts traffic surges, and automates adjustments for peak efficiency.

Impact on Industries

The integration of 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the platform enhances its capability to future-proof businesses, allowing them to embrace AI-driven innovations and real-time analytics. Furthermore, it aligns with UAE’s smart city initiatives, utilizing IoT and AI to catalyze innovation across various sectors, including finance and healthcare, as stated in the official release.

The amalgamation of AI with private and public connectivity paves the way for advanced data analysis, predictive insights, and automation. This ensures that AI models can be trained, accessed, and scaled securely and efficiently, as indicated by the UAE operator.

Through provisioning secure access to cutting-edge AI tools via cloud connectivity, the platform empowers enterprises to accelerate innovation, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new revenue streams, all while maintaining strict compliance and security measures.