In Short:

Realme is launching a new smartphone, Realme 12X 5G, in India on April 2, 2024, with confirmed key specifications. It will feature a 5000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging, 6nm 5G chipset, and a bright 120Hz refresh rate display. The entry-level device will also have VC cooling technology and a design similar to other Realme 12 series phones. Pricing and chipset details are yet to be disclosed.