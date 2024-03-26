Du achieves 16 Gbps download speed in 5G SA trial

Du, in partnership with Ericsson, tested a 5G Standalone network in the UAE, achieving speeds of up to 16.7 Gbps by aggregating 10 carriers per sector. The trial was conducted on du’s live network without test nodes, using Ericsson’s 5G SA NR-DC and carrier aggregation. This achievement will enhance connectivity in the UAE, offering new experiences for AR/VR, Cloud gaming, and Fixed Wireless Access users.



Du, a telecommunications company from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), has successfully tested 10 carriers per sector on a live 5G Standalone (SA) network. This testing has led to achieving an impressive aggregated speed of up to 16.7 Gbps in collaboration with Ericsson. This milestone marks a significant advancement in the deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) technology in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as announced by Du.

Trial

During the trial, Du and Ericsson conducted the testing on Du’s live network without the use of test nodes. The implementation utilized Ericsson 5G SA New Radio-Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) and carrier aggregation techniques, combining 8 carriers of millimeter-wave (mmWave) and 2 carriers of mid-band.

Furthermore, the Radio Systems used AIR 6419 and mmWave band to enhance capacity, offering improved services for existing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) users. This enhancement will also create new opportunities for augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) applications and cloud gaming.

Future Connectivity

Du has expressed their commitment to advancing connectivity in the UAE. They stated, “At du, we aim to take connectivity to the next level to fit the future of the United Arab Emirates, and we are happy to announce that we have achieved a record by deploying 10 carriers’ aggregation over 5G SA live network to reach 16.7 Gbps.”

This successful trial not only paves the way for enhanced 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services but also opens up new possibilities for AR/VR experiences and cloud gaming in the UAE. The achievement is a result of the strong partnership between Ericsson and Du, according to the official release.