Heightened concern over the surge in gold loans

In Short:
Regulators and policymakers are concerned about the gold loan market, with the RBI imposing restrictions on IIFL Finance. The rise in gold loans during the pandemic led to increased bad loans, although NPAs are still lower than other types of loans. The top three gold loan companies control most of the market share, with Muthoot leading. Default rates are rising, leading to an increase in gold auctions.
Regulators Concerned about Gold Loan Market
Are regulators and policymakers getting worried about the gold loan market? Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India barred **IIFL Finance**, the country’s second-largest **gold loan non-bank finance company (NBFC)**, from disbursing fresh gold loans.