Beltelecom achieves 2.5M byfly broadband subscribers milestone

In Short:

Beltelecom, the national operator of Belarus, has reached a milestone of 2.5 million fixed broadband subscribers under its Byfly brand. The company celebrated this achievement by gifting the 2.5 millionth subscriber with a 500 Mbps broadband service package at a 99 percent discount for one year. Beltelecom has been focusing on speed and infrastructure upgrades, increasing its top broadband speed to 500 Mbps and expanding its fiber-optic communication lines throughout the country.

Beltelecom Reaches 2.5 Million Byfly Broadband Subscriber Milestone Belarusian national operator Beltelecom has achieved a significant milestone by reaching 2.5 million fixed broadband subscribers under its Byfly brand. The company commemorated this achievement by honoring the 2.5 millionth Byfly subscriber on March 21 at its service center. The anniversary subscriber was gifted the YASNA 500 Smart, a 500 Mbps broadband service package with a 99 percent discount for one year.

Beltelecom’s Milestone Achievement “We are proud that millions of users choose the Internet from Beltelecom. Since the launch of the Byfly brand in 2006, our company has been striving for leadership, and a year later, we became the largest operator in terms of the number of subscribers in the country. We were able to win the trust of so many customers thanks to the painstaking work of the whole team and, of course, the reliability and high quality of the services provided,” Beltelecom said.