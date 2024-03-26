Beltelecom achieves 2.5M byfly broadband subscribers milestone

In Short:
Beltelecom Reaches 2.5 Million Byfly Broadband Subscriber Milestone
Belarusian national operator Beltelecom has achieved a significant milestone by reaching 2.5 million fixed broadband subscribers under its Byfly brand. The company commemorated this achievement by honoring the 2.5 millionth Byfly subscriber on March 21 at its service center. The anniversary subscriber was gifted the YASNA 500 Smart, a 500 Mbps broadband service package with a 99 percent discount for one year.
Beltelecom’s Milestone Achievement
“We are proud that millions of users choose the Internet from Beltelecom. Since the launch of the Byfly brand in 2006, our company has been striving for leadership, and a year later, we became the largest operator in terms of the number of subscribers in the country. We were able to win the trust of so many customers thanks to the painstaking work of the whole team and, of course, the reliability and high quality of the services provided,” Beltelecom said.
Speed and Infrastructure Upgrades
In 2016, the telco introduced internet services at a speed of 10 Mbps and later increased the top speed of broadband service to up to 500 Mbps. In February 2024, Beltelecom reported the construction of over 7,000 km of fiber-optic communication lines (FOCL) throughout the country in 2023.
The total length of optical lines operated by Beltelecom reached 200,000 kilometers. The company noted that the construction of FOCL to small settlements with the number of households ranging from 50 to 100 was ongoing, with 82 percent of such settlements already having fiber-optic access.