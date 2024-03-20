Real Estate Boost Expected in Noida with Japanese and Korean Cities Nearby Jewar Airport

In Short:

Development of ‘Japanese’ and ‘Korean’ industrial cities in Noida is expected to boost real estate market, infrastructure, and living standards. It strengthens relations with Japan and Korea, attracts foreign investment, and enhances Noida’s global investment landscape. Proximity to the Jewar airport will further increase attractiveness for investors and drive demand. This initiative marks a significant step towards making Noida a preferred destination for international businesses.

The Rise of ‘Japanese’ and ‘Korean’ Industrial Cities in Noida

Exciting news is on the horizon for Noida as the development of ‘Japanese’ and ‘Korean’ industrial cities is set to bring a wave of positive change. Not only will this boost demand for residential and commercial properties, but it will also pave the way for enhanced infrastructure, increased investor confidence, and an elevated standard of living for residents in the area.

A Global Investment Landscape

Experts in the industry are hailing the Yamuna Authority’s decision to designate two sectors in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district as ‘Japanese’ and ‘Korean’ industrial cities. This move not only strengthens ties with Japan and Korea but also puts Noida firmly on the map in the global investment arena.

“The development of these industrial hubs is expected to breathe new life into Noida’s real estate sector, attracting foreign investments, driving economic growth, and catalyzing infrastructural progress. It marks an exciting phase in Noida’s journey to become a preferred destination for international businesses and investors,” remarked **Sunil Sisodiya**, Founder of Geetanjali Homestate.

“By drawing on the expertise and best practices from these vibrant urban centers, Noida aims to transform its landscape, creating a conducive environment for economic prosperity and cultural exchange,” added **Vishal Raheja**, Founder & MD of InvestoXpert.com.

A Bright Future Ahead

The upcoming Jewar airport in Noida, located just 10 kilometers away from the proposed sites of these industrial cities, is expected to give a significant boost to both projects.

**Vishal Raheja** further emphasized, “The proximity to the upcoming Jewar airport adds to the region’s appeal for investors and homebuyers. Anticipated infrastructure development and increased job opportunities are likely to drive demand, potentially leading to a surge in property values.”

**Sunil Sisodiya** echoed the sentiment, stating that the emergence of these industrial cities will revitalize Noida’s real estate market, attracting foreign investments, fostering economic growth, and advancing infrastructure. This development marks a significant step forward in Noida’s quest to become a preferred global destination for businesses and investors.

A Glimpse into the Future

According to a report by Live Hindustan, companies from Japan and Korea will establish their industrial facilities in these designated cities. The Japanese city will be located in sector 5A of the expressway, while the Korean city will find its home in sector 4A. Additionally, residential zones will be developed within these cities to accommodate foreign personnel.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations expressed above belong to individual analysts and not Mint. Investors are advised to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.