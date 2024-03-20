5G users in India consuming 3.6-times more data than 4G users: Nokia

Nokia Report Shows 5G Users in India Consuming 3.6 Times More Data Than 4G Users

In a recent report by Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia, it was revealed that 5G users in India are utilizing nearly 3.6 times more mobile data traffic compared to 4G users since the launch of 5G in October 2023. The annual MBiT Report for 2024 released by Nokia highlighted that users consumed 17.4 exabytes (EB) of data per month in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% over the past five years.

Nokia mentioned in the report that the launch of 5G has significantly contributed to the growth in data usage, accounting for 15% of all data traffic in 2023. The report also stated that fifth-generation or 5G traffic has expanded across all telecom circles, with metros leading the way and achieving a 20% share in the overall mobile data traffic.

The average monthly data traffic per user witnessed a 24% annual surge in 2023, reaching 24.1GB per user per month as per Nokia’s findings. Additionally, 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) users were found to consume 2.5 times more data than average 5G users. Moreover, 17% of active 4G devices, totaling 134 million out of 796 million, are now 5G capable.

Tarun Chhabra, Head of Mobile Networks Business at Nokia (India), expressed, “What is immediately obvious is the proliferation of 5G technology across India and the increasing demand for super-fast 5G data speeds. Nokia is looking forward to continuing to work hand-in-hand with our operator partners to help them meet customer demand.”