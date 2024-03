In Short:

Airtel has added more sites in Kollam, Kerala, to improve network coverage in 18 towns and 78 villages. This expansion will benefit customers in designated tehsils like Karunagappally and Punalur. Airtel plans to enhance connectivity in 60,000 villages nationwide by 2024, including 1,600 villages and 355 towns in Kerala. The network now covers all key areas, including tourist spots and trade centers in the state.