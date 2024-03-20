Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specifications Confirmed for Upcoming Launch

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is set to launch in India on April 3, 2024, with key details already confirmed by Motorola. The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It will boast a 50MP main camera with Pantone Validated system for realistic colors. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, the device will offer unique AI features and come in three color options.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Set to Launch with Confirmed Specs

The highly anticipated Motorola Edge 50 Pro is scheduled to make its debut in India on April 3, 2024. Ahead of its launch, Motorola has revealed some key specifications of the device on the Flipkart microsite.

Display and Camera Features

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will boast a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with a punch-hole cutout, offering a stunning 1.5K resolution. With a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 2000nits, the device is set to deliver an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, it will support HDR10+ and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for vibrant visuals.

Furthermore, the smartphone will feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a Pantone Validated display for accurate colors and skin tones.

Pantone Validated Camera System

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be equipped with a groundbreaking Pantone Validated camera system, ensuring realistic colors and skin tones in photos. The rear camera setup will include a 50MP main sensor with advanced AI features like autofocus tracking and adaptive stabilization.

Moreover, users can enjoy the creative freedom to design unique wallpapers with the integrated generative AI feature.

Processing Power and Color Options

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro promises smooth performance and efficiency. It will be available in three elegant colors – Black, Violet, and a stylish Faux Leather variant.