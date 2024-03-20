Andres Vicente appointed as Head of Market Area South East Asia, Oceania, & India at Ericsson

Andres Vicente has been appointed as the new Head of Market Area South East Asia, Oceania, & India at Ericsson, replacing Nunzio Mirtillo who retired. Vicente, currently leading Ericsson’s Customer Unit Iberia, will start his new role on May 1, 2024, based in Singapore. With extensive experience in the telecom industry, Vicente aims to drive positive change and create long-lasting value in the region.

Ericsson Appoints Andres Vicente as Head of Market Area SEA, Oceania & India

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has appointed Andres Vicente as the new Head of Market Area South East Asia, Oceania, & India and Senior Vice President. Vicente will take over from Nunzio Mirtillo, who announced his retirement in October 2023.

Key Details:

Date of Joining: May 1, 2024

May 1, 2024 Location: Singapore

Singapore Current Role: Head of Ericsson’s Customer Unit Iberia within Market Area Europe & Latin America

Head of Ericsson’s Customer Unit Iberia within Market Area Europe & Latin America Prior Experience: 25 years at Vodafone in various commercial roles

Borje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, expressed his confidence in Vicente’s abilities, stating, “His knowledge of our industry and deep understanding of the commercial aspects that are vital to our continued success, will prove themselves very valuable to me and to his colleagues in the Market Area.”

In response, Andres Vicente mentioned, “Ericsson’s ambition is to lead in an open world and I’m proud to be part of creating long-lasting value and driving positive change, in both our industry and society as a whole. Market Area South East Asia, Oceania & India is one of the most exciting growth regions for Ericsson and our Market Area team have strong execution abilities.”