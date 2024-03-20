Singtel and Vultr team up to boost NVIDIA GPU capacity in Southeast Asia

Cloud Computing Platform Vultr has partnered with Singtel to expand its NVIDIA GPU capacity in Singapore and Southeast Asia. This collaboration aims to advance AI model training and inference through Vultr’s cloud GPU platform. Singtel is establishing AI-ready data centers in Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. The partnership will provide unprecedented access to NVIDIA’s advanced GPUs in efficient data centers, fostering productivity and innovation at scale without customers managing their own infrastructure. Vultr users can expect large-scale GPU deployments in Singapore by Q3 2024.



Cloud Computing Platform Vultr has announced a partnership with Singapore-based telecommunications company Singtel to expand its capacity of NVIDIA GPUs in Singapore and across Southeast Asia. This collaboration aims to advance AI factories for model training and inference through Vultr’s cloud GPU platform, powered by NVIDIA, integrated with Singtel’s Paragon platform.

Vultr’s Cloud GPU Platform

Vultr currently operates 32 cloud data center locations globally, including nine across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Its NVIDIA accelerated infrastructure is available in key locations across Singapore, India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea, Vultr said in a joint statement.

AI-Ready Data Centers

The partnership with Vultr aligns with Singtel‘s vision to provide core AI infrastructure for businesses and governments. Singtel is reportedly also establishing a network of sustainable, hyper-connected, AI-ready Nxera data centers in Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand with power density and liquid-cooling capabilities, equipped with advanced NVIDIA GPUs.

Integration for Enhanced Productivity

“Singtel is delivering data centers built to support the power and cooling requirements of the GPUs of the future. Our partnership with Singtel will provide the region with unprecedented access to NVIDIA’s most advanced GPUs in some of the most efficient data centers in the world,” said J J Kardwell, CEO of Vultr‘s parent company, Constant.

Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel‘s Digital InfraCo unit and Nxera regional data center business, said, “This partnership will help foster productivity and innovation at scale without customers having to worry about procuring and managing their own infrastructure of GPUs, data centers, and networks. This collaboration will enable Vultr‘s customers to leverage the power of Singtel‘s GPU cloud through the integration between Vultr‘s cloud GPU platform and Singtel‘s Paragon platform – all powered by NVIDIA.”

Vultr users can expect to deploy large-scale clusters of NVIDIA H100 GPUs in Vultr‘s Singapore region in Q3 2024, the official release said.