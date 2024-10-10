Racsa Launches Costa Rica’s First 5G Standalone Network

Costa Rica’s state-owned company, ICE, through its unit Racsa, has teamed up with Nokia to launch the region’s first 5G Standalone service. Initially rolled out in 30 major city locations, Racsa plans to expand to 170 sites this year and eventually reach 500. The 5G network promises high-speed connectivity and Fixed Wireless Access, enhancing life for citizens and businesses.

RACSA Launches First 5G Standalone Network in Costa Rica

The Racsa unit of Costa Rica’s state-owned firm ICE has announced a strategic partnership with Nokia to deploy and officially launch its 5G Standalone (SA) service, marking a significant milestone as the first operator to introduce this technology in the region. The service is initially available at 30 locations across major cities, with plans to expand to an additional 170 sites within the year, ultimately aiming for a reach of 500 sites in subsequent phases.

Impact of 5G SA in Costa Rica

This project aims to deliver high-speed, low-latency 5G connectivity to key urban centers, including San José, Cartago, and Limón, extending its benefits to rural communities throughout the country, as highlighted in the official release.

Fixed Wireless Access Capabilities

The newly established 5G SA network will also offer Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services, efficiently providing high-speed connectivity to regions lacking existing telecom infrastructure. According to GSMA Intelligence (Q2 2024), FWA is projected to experience significant growth compared to other broadband solutions over the next decade.

Network Solutions Powered by Nokia

Racsa, in collaboration with Nokia’s integrator partner Datasys, has incorporated various solutions from Nokia’s AirScale radio portfolio, which includes Massive MIMO radios, remote radio heads, and base stations. Furthermore, Racsa is set to deploy Nokia’s FastMile 5G Receivers along with other advanced Nokia products.

In support of the 5G Standalone (SA) Radio Access Network architecture, Nokia has also integrated its 5G SA Compact Mobility Unit (CMU) Core into the network, as detailed in the joint statement.

Racsa stated: “By deploying the first 5G network in the country, we are not only improving connectivity for businesses and government entities but also enhancing the quality of life for our citizens.”