Anil Jayaraj Appointed President of Jio Home Digital Services

Jio has appointed Anil Jayaraj as the President of its Jio Home Digital Services division. Reporting to Managing Director Pankaj Pawar, Anil brings over 30 years of experience from various industries. With an engineering background and MBA, he excels in marketing and business development. Previously, Anil was CEO of Viacom18 Sports, managing sports TV channels and has worked with major companies like Star Sports and BP.

In a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing its leadership structure, Jio has appointed Anil Jayaraj as the new President of its Jio Home Digital Services division. In this pivotal role, Anil will report directly to Pankaj Pawar, Managing Director of Jio.

Background and Experience

Anil Jayaraj brings over 30 years of diverse experience in leading teams across both B2C and B2B sectors. His vast expertise encompasses various industries, including media, fuels, adhesives, and lubricants.

Educational Qualifications and Skill Set

With a solid educational foundation in Engineering and an MBA, Anil is positioned to effectively steer Jio’s expanding digital services division. His core competencies lie in marketing, sales, and business development, making him a significant addition to the Jio team.

Previous Leadership Roles

Prior to his tenure at Jio, Anil held the position of CEO at Viacom18 Sports, where he was instrumental in overseeing the Sports18 TV Channels and Jio Cinema Sports. His extensive experience also includes leadership roles at notable companies such as Star Sports, Pidilite, Castrol, and BP, both in India and the UK.