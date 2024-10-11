Discovering Airtel Cricket Packs: What You Need to Know

Bharti Airtel offers several prepaid “cricket” plans on its website, with three main options: Rs 549, Rs 1029, and Rs 3999. All plans include unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G. They also come with Disney+ Hotstar for streaming cricket. However, most cricket content is now on JioCinema, prompting questions about Airtel’s branding.

Bharti Airtel offers several prepaid packs classified under the ‘cricket’ category on its website and mobile application. This article aims to clarify the features of these packs and whether they include unlimited 5G data. The plans discussed herein are similar to other offerings from the company, primarily bundling access to Disney+ Hotstar for cricket content, without any additional distinctive benefits. Below are the details of these plans and their accompanying features.

Bharti Airtel Cricket Packs

The first plan available is priced at Rs 549, followed by plans costing Rs 1029 and Rs 3999. Despite their price variations, all these plans share several common features. Each plan includes truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data. Furthermore, Airtel now employs AI technology to detect spam and fraud calls, an advantage extended to customers without any additional charge across all plans.

The Rs 549 plan offers access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for a duration of three months. Additionally, it includes Airtel Xstream Play Premium, providing access to over 22 OTT platforms. The Rs 1029 plan offers Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 84 days, while the Rs 3999 plan extends this access for an entire year.

In terms of data allowance, the Rs 549 plan provides 3GB of daily data. The Rs 1029 plan includes 2GB of daily data, and the Rs 3999 plan offers 2.5GB of daily data for users.

Airtel markets these plans across India, although it is noteworthy that the company continues to label these offerings as cricket packs. Given that much of the cricket content is now predominantly available on JioCinema, it may be prudent for Airtel to reassess the branding of these plans. We invite our readers to share their thoughts in the comments section below.