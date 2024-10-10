Orange Poland Launches AI-Enhanced Smartphone Comparison Tool

Orange Poland has launched a new service using its virtual assistant, Max, to help customers compare smartphones. The AI explains device features and differences, aiding users in their choices. Currently in testing, Max can manage over a million calls monthly. The company aims for a more human-like experience, progressively rolling out this feature to more users.

Introduction of GenAI-Powered Smartphone Comparison Assistant

Orange Poland (Polska) has launched a new service that utilizes its virtual assistant, Max, to assist customers in comparing various smartphone models. This service leverages Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) to provide detailed explanations of device specifications, highlight differences between selected models, and guide users in choosing the device that best meets their needs. The service is currently in the testing phase, with initial tests recently commenced.

Development of Virtual Assistant Max

Since its launch in July 2018, Orange Polska has reported significant advancements with the GenAI assistant. Initially functioning as a call handler, Max now manages over one million customer calls each month. During peak periods, it can simultaneously address 200 incoming calls and handle 50 chat interactions.

Enhancements in AI-Powered Smartphone Comparison

As part of its latest enhancement, the virtual assistant is transitioning into a new role where it supports customers in selecting smartphones through chat interactions. This feature will initially be available to a limited user group but is expected to gradually expand. As stated by Orange in a recent blog post, “Our goal is to create a more natural and contextual customer experience, akin to interacting with a human consultant.”

Orange Polska indicated that this innovative solution, utilizing GenAI technology, is just one of many advancements the company is pursuing.

Understanding GenAI

GenAI, which stands for Generative AI, encompasses a type of artificial intelligence (AI) models designed to generate new content—including text, images, music, or even code—based on patterns learned from existing data. These models can predict the next elements in a sequence, facilitating the creation of varied outputs.