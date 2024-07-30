Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 5G chip for budget smartphones

Qualcomm has launched a new affordable chipset, Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, in India for smartphones under $99 (~Rs 8,000), providing 5G and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity. The chipset supports gigabit 5G, offers 37% more power efficiency, and supports dual-band NavIC. It promises faster speeds, improved imaging capabilities, quick charge support, and gaming features. The launch aims to provide users with enhanced connectivity and performance at an affordable price.

Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chipset in India for Affordable 5G Connectivity

American chipmaker Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset in India, aimed at providing 5G and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity to smartphones priced below $99 (~Rs 8,000).

Key Features:

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 offers gigabit 5G with up to 1Gbps download speeds and 3GPP Release 17.

It boasts up to 37% more power efficiency compared to other chipsets and supports dual-band NavIC.

Imaging capabilities include Qualcomm Spectra ISP, multi-frame noise reduction, and EIS.

Additional features like quick charge support, Q-Sync, and gaming enhancements.

According to Deepu John, Senior Director of Product Management at Qualcomm, “By using 5G, users will experience significant speed benefits, with the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 being up to seven times faster than 4G chipsets.”