India’s $35 trillion economy target by 2047 presents growth opportunities for Airtel: Sunil Mittal

Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal believes India’s aim to become a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047 will bring growth opportunities for the company. Mittal highlighted the importance of 5G in accelerating India’s digital growth and mentioned Airtel’s commitment to working with policymakers. He emphasized the company’s investment in digital solutions and confidence in leading India’s digital transformation. Mittal also praised India’s digital progress and economic growth.

Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal Optimistic about Growth Opportunities in India’s Digital Economy

India’s strides towards the ambitious goal of being a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047 will provide Airtel tremendous growth opportunities and new avenues of business, according to Chairman Sunil Mittal. Mittal emphasized the critical role that 5G will play in accelerating India’s digital growth and highlighted Airtel’s commitment to leading in this space.

Growth in India’s Digital Landscape

Mittal expressed confidence in Airtel’s ability to continue innovating and driving India’s digital transformation. The company’s investments in building a digital highway have empowered individuals and businesses with secure and reliable digital solutions. The past year saw significant growth in digitalization, with increased internet penetration and adoption of Digital Public Goods.

India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) gained international acclaim for its mass adoption and cost-effectiveness, contributing about 11% of the country’s GDP. Mittal also noted that the Indian economy outpaced major economies, maintaining its position as the world’s fastest-growing economy.

Fostering Economic Growth

Supported by progressive reforms and investment in critical sectors, India’s growth remained steady at 8.2%. Mittal highlighted the importance of private-sector participation in sectors like manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure, and supply chain to drive economic growth.

Looking ahead, Mittal described FY24 as a year of accelerated investments, with Airtel’s successful deployment of 5G services on a non-standalone network architecture. This strategic move has paid off across various fronts, including customer experience, network quality, and capital allocation.