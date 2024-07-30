COAI’s Kochhar Shares Insights on Telecom Industry

Affordable handsets are crucial for 5G technology adoption in India, says COAI director. Monetization of 5G essential for telecom sustainability. Qualcomm summit discusses innovative use cases, importance of price-sensitive, high-quality services for Indian consumers. Jio and Airtel leading 5G rollout, followed by Vodafone Idea. Cost reduction efforts to benefit subscribers. Focus on wireless growth, with 5G likely to surpass 4G in six years.

The Adoption of 5G Technology in India Hinges on Affordable Handsets: COAI

NEW DELHI: The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) emphasized the importance of affordable handsets for the successful adoption of fifth-generation (5G) technology in the country. According to SP Kochhar, director-general of COAI, the affordability of handsets plays a crucial role in the widespread acceptance of 5G services.

Kochhar made these remarks at the Snapdragon for India summit, organized by Qualcomm Technologies. He highlighted that the monetization of 5G is essential for building a sustainable telecom ecosystem, and that 5G should enable innovative use cases for consumers and enterprises.

Telco Landscape and 5G Rollout

The Delhi-based telco group represented by COAI includes Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. With the commercial rollout of next-generation networks set to begin in October 2022, incumbent telcos are facing challenges in operationalizing 5G-backed enterprise use cases in the country.

Kochhar stressed the importance of balancing price sensitivity with the demand for high-quality service. He emphasized the need for affordable, reliable handsets with efficient battery consumption to ensure a seamless user experience.

While Jio and Airtel are aggressively deploying 5G networks, Vodafone Idea is also making progress in this space. Kochhar highlighted the ongoing transformation of the country’s telecom landscape through the integration of 4G, 2G, and 5G technologies.

He noted that the focus of telecom companies is on wireless growth, predicting that 5G would likely surpass 4G in the next six years. Despite cost challenges, Kochhar expressed confidence in the industry’s ability to deliver affordable data services and maintain high service standards.