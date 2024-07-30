Sebi’s unexpected move: returning draft documents of 4 IPOs last week

In Short:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) returned draft documents of four companies due to insufficient filings under regulations. Sebi usually asks for more information before approving an initial public offer (IPO), but in this case, they returned the documents. Sebi is now tightening rules on IPO filings and requiring exchange approvals to be sought on the same day as filing the draft papers.

Sebi’s Unusual Move Shakes Up IPO Process for Four Companies

Hey there! Here’s some exciting news from Mumbai. Guess what? Four big players—**Vishal Mega Mart**, **Sai Life Sciences**, **Avanse Financial Services**, and **BMW Ventures**—had a little hiccup in their IPO journey. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) decided to shake things up on 24 July by returning their draft documents. Quite an unexpected twist in the capital markets, right?

Sebi mentioned some technical stuff about Section 7 (1) (a) of the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2018, or ICDR, regulations leading to this action. But let’s not get bogged down by the jargon, shall we?

Sebi Plays Tough

Usually, Sebi and the lead banker play a game of back-and-forth for a smooth IPO approval process. But this time, the documents were sent back, indicating Sebi’s sharp eye for detail and a stricter stance on the paperwork. Talk about raising the bar!

Kotak in the Spotlight

In three cases, Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., the investment banking biggie, was at the helm of affairs. Seems like even the giants have to double-check their steps in this fast-paced IPO world.

Exchange Approval Blues

Sebi frowned upon delays in getting nods from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE. The responsibility lies with the companies and their teams, but the bankers are the guiding lights through these choppy waters.

Sebi’s New Rules

Now, here’s the kicker—Sebi came out with fresh instructions on 25 July, asking merchant banks to submit exchange applications on the same day as filing the all-important IPO documents. Talk about a quick turnaround!

A Tighter Ship

Sebi may not have a specific rule for same-day approvals, but the recent move shows they mean business. It’s all about sailing a tighter ship in the IPO sea.