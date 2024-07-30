Homegrown startups and telecom companies push for live 5G trials with BSNL network

Indian telecom startups and companies are in talks with BSNL to conduct live trials of 5G technology. The trials aim to focus on public and non-public networks using BSNL’s infrastructure. Various telecom companies have proposed trials for different applications of 5G technology. BSNL has been allotted spectrum to provide nationwide 4G and 5G services. After successful trials, companies may enter revenue-sharing agreements with BSNL for private enterprise solutions.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in Talks with Telecom Startups for 5G Trials

Homegrown telecom startups and companies are in discussions with government-owned BSNL to conduct live trials of 5G technology. The trials, expected to begin in one to three months, will also focus on captive non-public networks (CNPN).

Proposal Details

The proposed projects will utilize BSNL’s holdings in the 700MHz band and focus on locations such as Connaught Place in Delhi, Bengaluru, IIT campuses, and more.

BSNL is ready to provide spectrum, towers, and infrastructure support for the trials. A meeting was recently held with the Director General of VoICE, an industry grouping of indigenous companies such as TCS, Tejas Networks, and VNL.

Companies Involved

Several companies have proposed conducting the trials, focusing on applications like voice, video, and data based on 5G technology. These companies include Lekha Wireless, Galore Networks, Velmenni, and more.

Revenue-Sharing Model

After successful trials, companies may enter into a revenue-sharing model with BSNL for private enterprise solutions in select circles.

Government Support

In 2023, the government approved a revival package for BSNL, including the allotment of 4G and 5G spectrum. BSNL has been allocated airwaves in various bands to provide nationwide services and coverage.

The first and second revival packages were approved in 2019 and 2022, respectively, to support BSNL’s operations.