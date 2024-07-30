Inadequate network causing problems for digital payments, prompts demand for immediate Trai intervention.

In Short:

India Struggles with Poor Telecom Services Impacting Digital Transactions

Hey there, folks! It seems like our digital lives are being disrupted by poor telecom coverage in India. According to a recent survey by LocalCircles, four out of ten people have faced connectivity issues while trying to make digital payments or conduct online banking transactions over the past year.

Connectivity Woes in 3G, 4G, and 5G Networks

The survey highlighted that 58% of respondents have experienced disruptions multiple times a month across 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. This is definitely frustrating for those trying to navigate the digital terrain.

Call for Quality Improvement

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is now contemplating setting norms to enhance the quality of telecom services and network coverage. LocalCircles has shared these survey findings with Trai, urging them to prioritize improving connectivity and service quality to ensure smooth financial transactions.

Role of Regulator

LocalCircles emphasized the crucial role Trai plays in collaborating with operators to enhance service quality. They believe that uninterrupted digital transactions are essential, especially with the increasing shift towards digital payments over cash.

Survey Insights

The survey garnered responses from over 39,000 consumers across 329 districts in India. Most respondents were men, with 44% from tier-1 cities, 34% from tier-2 cities, and 22% from tier-3 and 4 cities.

Addressing Network Problems

Although there has been a slight improvement in mobile data connectivity, the survey revealed that disruptions during mobile financial transactions still affect 58% of respondents. This indicates a pressing need to tackle network issues causing interruptions in digital payments and online banking.

Progress in Connectivity

Previous surveys showed a high percentage of users facing speed issues while browsing or making digital transactions. However, this has decreased from 92% to 75% in the last two years. Still, issues like stalled transactions due to poor network persist.

Call Disruptions and Drops

In a separate survey, 89% of 32,000 respondents experienced call disconnections and drops, with 38% reporting more than a fifth of their calls being dropped. These problems have pushed smartphone users to rely on internet or Wi-Fi for calls, underscoring the need for robust telecom services.