Domestic telecom firms succeeding in Western markets: DoT official

India exported telecom equipment and services worth $18.2 billion in 2023, with homegrown companies making their mark in Western countries despite global competition. The Indian Army integrated its first indigenous chip-based 4G mobile base station. The station was developed by Signaltron and Signalchip from Bengaluru. India’s ICT sector is crucial for defense operations, showcasing leadership and innovation globally.India is now competing with the best manufacturers worldwide in ICT.

India Exports Telecom Equipment Worth $18.2 Billion in 2023

India exported telecom equipment and services worth more than $18.2 billion in 2023, with several homegrown telecom companies establishing their presence in Western countries despite strong global competition, as stated by Madhu Arora, Member (Technology) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Indian Army Adopts Indigenous Chip-based 4G Mobile Base Station

The Indian Army recently integrated its first indigenous chip-based 4G mobile base station, developed by Indian R&D companies. The station was procured from Bengaluru-based Signaltron, with the chip being developed by Signalchip, a fabless semiconductor startup.

Industry Conference on Defence Sector ICT

Madhu Arora made these remarks at an industry conference on the defence sector ICT organized by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) in collaboration with the DoT and the Ministry of External Affairs. She highlighted the importance of ICT in defence operations and praised the Indian ICT sector for its innovation and integrity.

Expansion into Global Markets

Arora mentioned that Indian-designed and manufactured products are now being exported to over 100 countries, showcasing India’s leadership in the ICT domain. She emphasized that India is now competing with the best manufacturers worldwide.

Importance of ICT in National Security

Sandeep Aggarwal, Immediate Past Chairman of TEPC, emphasized the critical role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in maintaining India’s sovereignty and integrity. He also praised India’s cooperation and respect for African sovereignty, highlighting India as a reliable partner in the ICT field.