PwC India’s Study Reveals Insights on Telecom Industry Trends

Telecom companies in India see great potential in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), yet are uncertain about returns on investment, according to a PwC India survey. Many CEOs view GenAI as a top priority, with 65% already using it. While telecom firms focus on cost optimization, concerns about ethics and safety in GenAI adoption remain a challenge for the industry.

Strategic Priorities in the Telecom Sector

According to the report published on Wednesday, a significant majority of TMT (telecom, media, and technology) CEOs view GenAI as a critical element of their strategic planning, with nearly 42% ranking it among their top three priorities. In the survey, 68% of technology-sector respondents identified GenAI as a long-term disruptive force, followed by 51% in media and entertainment and 40% in telecom.

Implementation and Applications of GenAI

The findings indicate that 65% of TMT respondents have already deployed at least one GenAI application, with nearly half outlining a comprehensive strategic roadmap for its implementation. Companies in the technology, media, and entertainment sectors focus heavily on enhancing products and services, achieving 97% and 80% respectively. In contrast, the telecom sector is currently centered on cost optimization, with 100% of telecom respondents prioritizing this area.

Concerns About Return on Investment

Despite the enthusiasm, nearly 30% of respondents from the telecom sector report uncertainty concerning the realization of their desired RoI. Comparatively, 32% of technology sector respondents expect to achieve their desired RoI within the coming year.

The Evolution of the TMT Sector

“GenAI is rapidly revolutionizing the TMT sector, with each industry finding unique applications for the technology,” stated Manpreet Singh Ahuja, TMT Sector Leader and Chief Digital Officer at PwC India. “These use cases are transforming business models, enhancing customer experiences, and unlocking new efficiencies across the sector.”

Ethical Considerations and Challenges

As GenAI technologies become increasingly autonomous, substantial concerns regarding control, safety, and accountability are surfacing. The consulting firm highlights that organizations may face considerable challenges in addressing ethical dilemmas such as bias, discrimination, and the prevention of misuse. Issues of data privacy, copyright protection, and ensuring transparency and explainability in complex algorithms are also significant concerns.

Transformative Potential of GenAI

“The adoption of GenAI can lead to a major transformation in the telecommunications sector. By incorporating GenAI, companies will be positioned to enhance operations and customer satisfaction,” Ahuja noted, emphasizing the technology’s importance in reshaping operational structures, achieving greater efficiencies, and establishing new benchmarks in customer engagement.