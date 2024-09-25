From Transitions to Transformations: How CHROs Drive Organizational Change

Transforming company culture is essential for success amid evolving workforce dynamics and high market competitiveness. CHROs play a pivotal role by aligning cultural shifts with business goals. Engaging employees in change initiatives enhances innovation and fosters a positive culture. Organizations like Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, and Tech Mahindra prioritize collaboration and continuous learning to navigate change effectively, driving long-term growth and employee engagement.

Transforming the Future: Insights from HR Leaders in India

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s become essential for companies to weave transformation into the very fabric of their culture. As workforce dynamics shift, technological disruptions become status quo, and market competitiveness reaches new heights, change is not just an option—it’s a necessity.

In an exclusive edition of the CHRO Vantage Series, presented by Mint in association with Deloitte, we engaged with HR leaders from pioneering companies across India. Our aim? To uncover their secrets for effectively navigating change management.

Be Limitless to Deliver Business Impact

At the bustling offices of Bharti Airtel, transformation is truly a collective journey. Here, Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) play a pivotal role, aligning cultural shifts with strategic business priorities in an ever-changing industry landscape.

The success of any organizational change hinges on the effectiveness of the people function. When both employees and customers are placed at the heart of business strategies, companies create a dynamic and empowering culture that fosters transformation.

“In an era where technology is swiftly evolving, it’s vital that we foster a culture of curiosity and continuous learning,” says Amrita Padda, Chief People Officer at Bharti Airtel. “Our leaders exemplify values of ownership and inclusive growth. Embracing our motto #BeLimitless, we empower our people to take charge of their careers and make a meaningful impact.”

Employees Decide and Own their Culture

According to Deloitte’s 2023 Global Human Capital Trends report, companies that involve their employees in co-creating change initiatives are 1.8 times more likely to see high engagement levels and twice as likely to drive innovation.

A shining example of this is Tata Motors, where employees were instrumental in a major organizational overhaul from 2019 to 2020. This transformation focused on four cultural pillars: boldly embracing change, taking ownership, collaborating to solve problems, and fostering empathy.

Led by both internal leaders and external experts providing global insights, this transformation adopted streamlined, agile, and data-driven processes accompanied by targeted learning initiatives. Individuals across various roles contributed to this cultural shift, moving beyond traditional hierarchies.

Sitaram Kandi, CHRO of Tata Motors, shares, “Over the past four years, we’ve effectively aligned our HR practices with our core cultural pillars, embedding them into every aspect of our operations. Our annual Culture Survey keeps us on track, with managers actively engaging in culture action planning.”

Focus on Engagement and Workforce Training

For DBS Bank India, creating a cohesive culture centered around core values and exceptional customer service posed a significant challenge, particularly in addressing cultural differences and ensuring workforce engagement.

Kishore Poduri, Managing Director and Country Head of Human Resources at DBS Bank India, explains, “We initiated a six-month immersive program for senior management, aiming to break down silos and empower front-line employees through enhanced communication and training.”

Win with Evolutionary M&A Strategies

The journey of transformation is not solely internal; it often involves navigating mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Research shows that workforce-centered challenges can jeopardize M&A transactions, a lesson learned by TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

The company has successfully integrated over 20 organizations across various markets, each bringing forth distinct challenges related to cultural alignment and communication.

As Balaji Ethirajan, Global CHRO of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, articulates, “Our M&A strategy is evolutionary, focusing first on leadership and cultural alignment, ensuring a seamless integration of teams and processes.”

People-First Approach to Digital Transformation

According to Deloitte’s 2021 Global Human Capital Trends report, 56% of organizations assert that their HR transformation aligns with broader digital transformation strategies, a trend expected to heat up.

When Tech Mahindra ramped up its digital transformation, incorporating AI and automation, the focus was on marrying technological advancements with a human-first approach grounded in transparency.

Richard Lobo, Chief People Officer at Tech Mahindra, emphasizes how HR tech has supported their initiatives: “With our UaaS platform, employees gain personalized upskilling opportunities, ensuring our transformations are not only efficient but also inclusive.”

Champion Resilience to Risk

Embracing change is inherently risky, be it through cultural shifts or digital transformations. For CHROs, crafting a clear actionable plan while anticipating potential roadblocks is vital.

Deloitte’s transformative leadership model highlights the importance of cultivating leadership skills at all organizational levels. This triad of leading self, leading others, and leading the organization is crucial for fostering resilience and driving innovation.