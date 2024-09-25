Trai to Focus on OTT App Regulations and Satcom Spectrum Framework, Chairman Says

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) will prioritize setting prices for satellite spectrum before discussing regulations for apps like WhatsApp and Google Meet. A consultation paper on spectrum pricing will be released soon. Trai introduced a new, simplified service authorization framework allowing telecom providers to operate under a single license, aiming to reduce costs and enhance efficiency.

Trai to Expedite Satellite Spectrum Pricing

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) will prioritize the expedition of satellite spectrum pricing before addressing the regulatory framework for over-the-top (OTT) applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Google Meet. This announcement was made by Trai Chairman RC Lahoti on Wednesday, who stated that a consultation paper concerning pricing for satellite spectrum will be released in the forthcoming days.

Regulatory Focus on OTT Services

“OTT was not part of this paper (Service Authorisation Framework under Telecommunications Act 2023). It is being discussed separately. Right now, we have to take up spectrum pricing on a priority basis,” Lahoti emphasized.

He further indicated that Trai will examine whether OTT applications require regulation under the Telecommunications Act 2023.

Telecom Operators’ Concerns

Telecom operators have voiced concerns regarding Trai’s recent recommendation concerning a new framework that permits the provision of telecom services through a single authorization, which diverges from the traditional licensing approach.

Lahoti clarified that Trai has merely recommended a framework for implementation under the aforementioned Act.

“Our entire team was occupied in this massive exercise of recommending a new framework. We will now work on recommendations for spectrum pricing,” he added.

Upcoming Consultation Timeline

In response to inquiries about the timeline for recommendations regarding satellite communications spectrum pricing, Lahoti mentioned that the consultation would be initiated shortly.

Trai Principal Advisor SB Singh explained that the new framework simplifies rules for service provisioning, significantly lowering costs.

Key Changes in Authorisation Framework

He noted that, unlike the previous regime, service providers will now require only a single authorization, with compliance limited to the services they provide.

The regulator, on September 18, proposed three broad categories of telecommunication service authorizations: main service authorizations, auxiliary service authorizations, and captive service authorizations. The ‘Unified Service Authorisation’ has been introduced under this new framework, aiming for a ‘One Nation – One Authorisation’ approach across various services and regions.

Trai asserts that the government should grant service authorization under the new Telecommunications Act, 2023, rather than entering into agreements with individual entities.

The regulator has also decreased the entry fee associated with service authorizations.

Finally, Lahoti stated, “There is no recommendation on the timeline for service providers to migrate to the new framework. It is voluntary. They can continue to provide services under their existing licenses.”