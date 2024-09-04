Vivo X200 Design Revealed: 200MP Telephoto Camera and 6,000mAh Battery Expected

Vivo’s new X200 series has been leaking details ahead of its official release. It will likely include three models: X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro+. Recently, a tipster shared a render of the standard X200 featuring a 6.3-inch screen. The X200 Pro may have advanced specs like a triple camera setup, 6,000mAh battery, and water resistance, and is expected to launch soon.

The upcoming Vivo X200 series has generated considerable interest in recent months due to various leaks and speculations. Although the Chinese tech company has yet to provide an official announcement regarding the new lineup, it is widely rumored to include three models: Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Pro+. Recently, a well-known Chinese tipster shared an alleged render of the standard Vivo X200, which is suggested to feature a 6.3-inch screen. Furthermore, details regarding the specifications of the Vivo X200 Pro have also come to light independently.

Design of the Vivo X200 Revealed

On Weibo, the tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted an alleged render of the Vivo X200. The device showcases symmetrical bezels and features a hole-punch cutout positioned at the top center of the display. The volume rockers and power button are located on the right edge, consistent with previous leaks regarding the phone’s design.

Specifications of the Vivo X200 Pro

In a separate update, the same tipster disclosed details concerning the Vivo X200 Pro. This model is expected to feature a 1.5K 8T LTPO iso-depth micro quad-curved display, renowned for its thin bezels and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for enhanced authentication.

The Vivo X200 Pro is anticipated to comprise a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. This represents a significant enhancement compared to the Vivo X100 Pro, which featured a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

Additionally, the Vivo X200 Pro is poised to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, an upgrade from the 5,400mAh battery found in its predecessor. It may also come with an IP68 or IP69-rated water and dust resistance, adding to its durability.

Past leaks indicate that the Vivo X200 series will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset. The standard Vivo X200 is expected to support 90W wired fast charging. The previous Vivo X100 series was launched in November of last year, and it is anticipated that the new series will follow a similar timeline, potentially arriving a couple of weeks earlier.